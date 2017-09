Bill’s Got Beef: You Can’t Have A Baggy Thong!

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/13/17- Lord help us! The girl Wendy Williams wasn’t looking too hot on the beach! Being top-heavy doesn’t help the non-existent butt according to Bill.

Werk… 😐 #wendywilliams #Howyoudoing #atfcelebs #atfthebody #allthingsfiery_atf #allthingsfiery #wendy A post shared by ATF (@fieryaccessories) (@allthingsfiery_atf) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: