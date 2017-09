She’s A Cutie: Photo of Serena’s Baby Girl

Proud mom Serena Williams introduced her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on social media two weeks after her birth. She’s a junior and named after her dad Alexis Ohanian. Alexis Jr. weighed in a 6 lbs 14 ounces. A2 is all bundled up in blankets and truly looks like an angel.

Congrats on a beautiful baby girl! Adorable

