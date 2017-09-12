Weather Related Delays/Closings
Home > Weather Related Delays/Closings

Hurricane Jose Is Still Out There!

bvick
Leave a comment
Florida Prepares For Major Hit By Hurricane Irma

Source: Handout / Getty

Hurricane Irma is almost out of our system. Residents of Florida are going home to see the devastation but there is still another hurricane in the Atlantic brewing, Hurricane Jose. You didn’t forget about him did you? Well the people in the Carbine can’t forget about this hurricane. Right now he is a catagory 1 but it keeps turning in a circle. It could strengthen as it gets near the Bahamas and the United States this weekend. Let’s hope that Jose stays in the Atlantic ocean and doesn’t come near land. No one wants to play with Jose right now. Visit the Weather Channel for more details on Hurricane Jose.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Hurricane Jose Is Still Out There!

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
CoverGirls: All The Beautiful Black Women Who Made…
 5 hours ago
09.12.17
US-POLITICS-NATIONAL LAWYERS CONVENTION
Ted Cruz “Likes” Porn…Blames Mishap On Staff Aide
 8 hours ago
09.12.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Ain’t Got Nothing But Hands…
 18 hours ago
09.12.17
#SameBae: Atlanta Woman Catches BF Cheating With Her…
 19 hours ago
09.12.17
VIDEO: When Molly Met Toni Childs
 20 hours ago
09.12.17
Martin Lawrence & Mariah Carey To Be Honored…
 1 day ago
09.12.17
Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett & Courtney B.…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
Everything You Need To Know About Idris Elba’s…
 1 day ago
09.12.17
Angelina Jolie’s Gorgeous Daughter Zahara Steals The Show…
 1 day ago
09.12.17
INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson’s Best Instagram Pics
 1 day ago
09.11.17
Around One World Trade Center in New York City
Remembering 9/11
 1 day ago
09.11.17
Mother Of Teen Found Dead In Freezer: ‘Someone…
 1 day ago
09.12.17
New Music: Charlie Wilson “Chills”
 1 day ago
09.11.17
Philipp Plein - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Teyana Taylor Should Close Every Single Fashion Show…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
BMM 2016
Photos