Hurricane Jose Is Still Out There!

Hurricane Irma is almost out of our system. Residents of Florida are going home to see the devastation but there is still another hurricane in the Atlantic brewing, Hurricane Jose. You didn’t forget about him did you? Well the people in the Carbine can’t forget about this hurricane. Right now he is a catagory 1 but it keeps turning in a circle. It could strengthen as it gets near the Bahamas and the United States this weekend. Let’s hope that Jose stays in the Atlantic ocean and doesn’t come near land. No one wants to play with Jose right now. Visit the Weather Channel for more details on Hurricane Jose.

