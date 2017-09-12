National
JetBlue Offers $99 Direct Flights To Florida For People Returning After Hurricane Irma

Karen Clark
JetBlue Pilots Vote To Unionize

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty

This weekend, JetBlue is offering $99 direct flights into Florida, Savannah and Charleston as people return to the devestation caused by Hurricane Irma. Connecting flights will be available for $159, according to the airline.

The $99 fare will apply to Florida airports in Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Orlando, Sarasota, Tampa and West Palm Beach, as well as in Savannah, Ga.; and Charleston, S.C.

Get more information here.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

$99 , flights , Florida , Irma , Jetblue

