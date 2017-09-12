JetBlue Offers $99 Direct Flights To Florida For People Returning After Hurricane Irma

This weekend, JetBlue is offering $99 direct flights into Florida, Savannah and Charleston as people return to the devestation caused by Hurricane Irma. Connecting flights will be available for $159, according to the airline.

The $99 fare will apply to Florida airports in Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Orlando, Sarasota, Tampa and West Palm Beach, as well as in Savannah, Ga.; and Charleston, S.C.

Get more information here.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark