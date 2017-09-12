Ted Cruz “Likes” Porn?

Republican Senator Ted Cruz “liked” a pornographic video on Twitter last night…or at least someone with access to his account did.
The two minute video showed two women and a man engaged in sexual acts. The post was later deleted.
Cruz’s communications adviser later wrote on her own Twitter account, “The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter.” But it was too late. The internet was already having a field day.
