National
Home > National

Ted Cruz “Likes” Porn?

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-NATIONAL LAWYERS CONVENTION

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Republican Senator Ted Cruz “liked” a pornographic video on Twitter last night…or at least someone with access to his account did.

The two minute video showed two women and a man engaged in sexual acts. The post was later deleted.

Cruz’s communications adviser later wrote on her own Twitter account, “The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter.” But it was too late. The internet was already having a field day.

 

 

Black Actresses You Need To Know

13 photos Launch gallery

Black Actresses You Need To Know

Continue reading Ted Cruz “Likes” Porn?

Black Actresses You Need To Know

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Porn , Ted Cruz , Twitter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-POLITICS-NATIONAL LAWYERS CONVENTION
Ted Cruz “Likes” Porn?
 59 mins ago
09.12.17
Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett & Courtney B.…
 20 hours ago
09.11.17
INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson’s Best Instagram Pics
 21 hours ago
09.11.17
Around One World Trade Center in New York City
Remembering 9/11
 23 hours ago
09.11.17
New Music: Charlie Wilson “Chills”
 24 hours ago
09.11.17
Philipp Plein - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Teyana Taylor Should Close Every Single Fashion Show…
 24 hours ago
09.11.17
Tiara on black background
Miss Texas Had Strong Feelings About Trump’s Comments…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
Congrats: Ava DuVernay’s Creative Arts Emmy Win
 1 day ago
09.11.17
‘Insecure’ Recap: The Season Ends With Hella Growth,…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]
Hurricane Irma: State Of Emergency Declared For NC
 1 day ago
09.11.17
New (Woke) Couple Alert! Are Angela Rye And…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
Janet Jackson Breaks Down In Tears Onstage Performing…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
Sommore Came For Cardi B On Instagram, Got…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
Actress Yvonne Orji Sits Down With HB To…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
BMM 2016
Photos