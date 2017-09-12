Ted Cruz “Likes” Porn?

Republican Senator Ted Cruz “liked” a pornographic video on Twitter last night…or at least someone with access to his account did.

The two minute video showed two women and a man engaged in sexual acts. The post was later deleted.

Cruz’s communications adviser later wrote on her own Twitter account, “The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter.” But it was too late. The internet was already having a field day.

Me waiting for Ted Cruz to respond to this drama pic.twitter.com/Iy4BBHpyY6 — Matthew D'Ambrosio™ (@drmattdambrosio) September 12, 2017

If u watched that porn clip ted Cruz favorited you gotta add him to your body count. — Desus Nice (@desusnice) September 12, 2017

*Wake up, check Twitter*

"Why is Ted Cruz tren-" pic.twitter.com/6U3WuZwxrv — Bille Lehmann (@bille_IV) September 12, 2017

When you see why Ted Cruz is trending… 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7wb6FtRTp1 — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) September 12, 2017

Even Ted Cruz's porn is about being jealous that other people have friends. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) September 12, 2017

(Goes to bed at reasonable time (Wakes up, checks timeline to see what Ted Cruz did) pic.twitter.com/AluDYSTEZL — omg we beat texas (@NaturallyKatz) September 12, 2017

I can't wait for Ted Cruz to tell millions of people who know exactly how Twitter works that he was hacked or made a mistake. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz looking through Twitter right now pic.twitter.com/eAak0UTvZs — Solodemon99 (@sarpic73) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz liking a porn tweet on 9/11 is honestly the first moment of happiness American politics has brought me since Trump won #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/SHYQYTXzvG — Contra 🌸 (@ContraPoints) September 12, 2017

