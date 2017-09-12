Really? Moment
Take Our Poll: Would You Pay More Than $1,000 For An iPhone

Jodi Berry
Apple Introduces iPhone 5

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Apple will finally roll out the new iPhones during a live stream event today at 1pm, the event will mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. There will be three options: the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X. However, it’s rumored the new iPhone X info has been leaked before Apple’s launch event, the phone is priced at $1,000.

Take out Poll: Would you buy it?

BMM 2016
