Take Our Poll: Would You Pay More Than $1,000 For An iPhone

Apple will finally roll out the new iPhones during a live stream event today at 1pm, the event will mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. There will be three options: the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X. However, it’s rumored the new iPhone X info has been leaked before Apple’s launch event, the phone is priced at $1,000.

Take out Poll: Would you buy it?

Must Read:

Martin Lawrence & Mariah Carey To Be Honored At ‘Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’

#TeamBeautiful Celebrates The Magic Of Black Women’s Natural Beauty With ‘The Power Of Our Hair’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: