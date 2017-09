Ayanna Gregory Says Her Father Dick Gregory Taught Her About Rhythm

Your browser does not support iframes.

The life of Dick Gregory has had a huge impact on daughter Ayanna Gregory who says, “As painful as it is and as much as I miss my daddy, we knew that he was ready.”

Gregory was a comedian and a powerful activist while he was alive. As a family man, his daughter explained, “He was hard on us. Growing up there was never a dull moment and you didn’t really know what was coming up next. We’d find our toys in the trash because they weren’t conscious enough or in sync with nature.”

But he wasn’t always tough as Ayanna recalls her father having soft moments with them. Growing up they had to do a 4-mile run and he’d hold her hand and walk in the forest with her. She explained, “He was good at rhythm. The same rhythm he had as a comedian he had as a runner and activist. He taught me to find my own rhythm.”

