Teyana Taylor Should Close Every Single Fashion Show From Now Till The End Of Time

Karen Clark
Philipp Plein - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Teyana Taylor is what every fashion show needs. All of the fashion shows. Forever.

Check her out closing the GCDS show on Friday.

 

But she wasn’t done. Not even close. Check her out at the Phillip Plein show Saturday night.

 

 

“When I watched the video I was like, ‘Damn, I’m so extra,” Taylor told USA Today after the show. “But then I realized I’m not extra, I’m spicy, that’s all. I’m just spicy, I put a little spice in everybody’s life.”

 

