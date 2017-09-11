Teyana Taylor Should Close Every Single Fashion Show From Now Till The End Of Time

Teyana Taylor is what every fashion show needs. All of the fashion shows. Forever.

Check her out closing the GCDS show on Friday.

When u heard McDonald's brought the chicken selects back and they're butter milk 😩😍 yea Issa 10pc w/ spicy buffalo sauce. Oh and a Oreo Mc Flurry. #GCDS A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on Sep 8, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

But she wasn’t done. Not even close. Check her out at the Phillip Plein show Saturday night.

“When I watched the video I was like, ‘Damn, I’m so extra,” Taylor told USA Today after the show. “But then I realized I’m not extra, I’m spicy, that’s all. I’m just spicy, I put a little spice in everybody’s life.”

