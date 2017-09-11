Teyana Taylor Should Close Every Single Fashion Show From Now Till The End Of Time

Teyana Taylor is what every fashion show needs. All of the fashion shows. Forever.
Check her out closing the GCDS show on Friday.
But she wasn’t done. Not even close. Check her out at the Phillip Plein show Saturday night.
When the haters tried to say I was too extra yesterday…..🤔 I turned around and CLOSED ANOTHER RUNWAY SHOW even more EXTRA!! & ima do it AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN cause these b!tches can't take!!! Mc Debra voice 💅🏾💪🏾😩😩😂😂😂😂💼💼💼💼💼 #philippplein #FashionWeek #NYFW #HarlemGirl thank you @philipppleininternational u da shit!!! and @future you killed the live music bro!!! 📹: @imanshumpert
“When I watched the video I was like, ‘Damn, I’m so extra,” Taylor told USA Today after the show. “But then I realized I’m not extra, I’m spicy, that’s all. I’m just spicy, I put a little spice in everybody’s life.”
