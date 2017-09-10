Anti-Immigrant Conservative Tomi Lahren’s Ancestor Was Reportedly Busted For Forging Citizenship Paper

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Anti-Immigrant Conservative Tomi Lahren’s Ancestor Was Reportedly Busted For Forging Citizenship Paper

A genealogist inspected the Fox News contributor’s family tree and found some interesting things.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Tomi Lahren, a newly minted member of the Fox News family, is among the fiercest anti-immigrant media voices. She shot off this tweet on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump announced plans to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program that shields young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

According to genealogical research by Jennifer Mendelsohn of Wonkette, there’s a lot of irony here. Mendelson said she discovered that Lahren’s great-great-grandfather, a man named Constantin Dietrich, was prosecuted for forging a document to obtain his U.S. citizenship.

Mendelsohn said Dietrich was indicted by a grand jury on two separate counts: making a false affidavit related to naturalization proceedings and forging a naturalization document.

A trial jury, however, acquitted Lahren’s ancestor. Mendelsohn suspects the jurors sympathized with Dietrich’s strong desire to become an American citizen, which became official in 1926.

“I bring this to light not to shame or embarrass Tomi Lahren,” Mendelsohn wrote, adding that her discovery doesn’t mean that Dietrich was a bad person.

“Perhaps it only means that like millions of others, his overweening desire to become a U.S. citizen may have caused him to try to cut a corner or two,” she stated.

SOURCE:  Wonkette

SEE ALSO:

Immigration Foes Have Roots In Population Control, Report

Trump Fires Acting Attorney General For Refusing To Enforce Immigration Ban: Report

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Music: Charlie Wilson “Chills”
 17 mins ago
09.11.17
Philipp Plein - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Teyana Taylor Should Close Every Single Fashion Show…
 23 mins ago
09.11.17
Tiara on black background
Miss Texas Had Strong Feelings About Trump’s Comments…
 43 mins ago
09.11.17
Congrats: Ava DuVernay’s Creative Arts Emmy Win
 46 mins ago
09.11.17
‘Insecure’ Recap: The Season Ends With Hella Growth,…
 11 hours ago
09.11.17
Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]
Hurricane Irma: State Of Emergency Declared For NC
 11 hours ago
09.11.17
New (Woke) Couple Alert! Are Angela Rye And…
 18 hours ago
09.11.17
Janet Jackson Breaks Down In Tears Onstage Performing…
 22 hours ago
09.11.17
Sommore Came For Cardi B On Instagram, Got…
 23 hours ago
09.11.17
Actress Yvonne Orji Sits Down With HB To…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
#BlackExcellence: Spike Lee And Jordan Peele Will Join…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
Is Carmelo Anthony Trying To Win Back La…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
Jay-Z’s Mother Opens Up About Recently Coming Out…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
Hometown Hero! Beyoncé Goes To Houston For Hurricane…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
BMM 2016
Photos