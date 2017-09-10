Sports
Video: Cam Newton Knows How To Make An Entrance

Jodi Berry
Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

Source: Al Bello / Getty

It’s game day and season opener for the Carolina Panthers as they take on San Francisco today at 4pm. Carolina has beaten the 49er’s in five of the six meetings?

Check out the video of QB Cam Newton entering Levi Staidum walking with a lot of confidence, despite Newton’s shoulder surgery will the Panthers #KeepPounding and defeat the 49er’s today?

