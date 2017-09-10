Really? Moment
Really? Moment

Florida Police Warn People Not to Shoot Their Guns at Hurricane Irma

Jodi Berry
Florida Begins Preparing For Hurricane Irma

Source: Marc Serota / Getty

Florida authorities are advising people against firing weapons at Hurricane Irma, following a Facebook event titled “Shoot At Hurricane Irma” that has peaked interest in more than 50,000 accounts. The rationale is simple, bullets fired into a storm system like a hurricane can have unpredictable and potentially dangerous trajectories. 99% of people understand that, but its the 1% that has officials in Florida worried. The idea was the brainchild of Ryon Edwards, who came up with a novel way of amusing himself during the storm by firing bullets into it. DUGH!

Irma made landfall this morning in the Florida Keys, and forcesters predict it to move towards the central and northwestern parts of the state by late Sunday and early Monday.
