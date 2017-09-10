Black Love: Newlyweds Viral Video Of Iconic R&B Songs

Newlyweds Andrea and Theo Talley-Hollingsworth wanted to tell their love story by remaking iconic R&B videos using some of their favorite love songs. The video featured the ups and downs of their relationship, featuring hits like “You’re All I Need To Get By” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, Method Man and Mary J. Blige’s “You’re All I Need” remix, “Cherry Wine” by Nas featuring Amy Winehouse and Erykah Badu’s “Love of My Life”.

Watching this video is certain to put a smile on your face. Watch below!

Must Read:

Is Carmelo Anthony Trying To Win Back La La?

Actress Yvonne Orji Sits Down With HB To Play A Game Of ‘Confident’ Or ‘Insecure?’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: