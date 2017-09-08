Entertainment News
Janet Jackson Kicked Off Her Tour Last Night And Looks Amazing!

Karen Clark
Dubai World Cup

Source: Francois Nel / Getty

Janet Jackson is all the way back and killing it, because that’s what you do when you’re Janet Jackson.

First things first, yes, she looks INCREDIBLE.

 

 

Before you watch any video, please remember that Janet is 51 (not that you’ll be able to tell from her moves!)

 

#PressPlay: Janet clearly only came to snatch wigs, beloved! Via: @janetreceipts

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week

BEST IN SHOW: Tom Ford SS18 Collection Is Filled With Pretty Pinks, Power Shoulders, and Punchy Colors

BEST IN SHOW: Tom Ford SS18 Collection Is Filled With Pretty Pinks, Power Shoulders, and Punchy Colors

BEST IN SHOW: Tom Ford SS18 Collection Is Filled With Pretty Pinks, Power Shoulders, and Punchy Colors

Tom Ford kicked off New York Fashion Week showing his Spring/Summer 2018 collection at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City. The designer revived the 80's giving us sharp shoulders, bold hues, and revived all over ruching. Notable Black models walked in the show, including Selena Forrest and Lineisy Montero. Binx Walton opened and closed the show while Pat McGrath was on makeup. Get into all the best looks from the runway. Tell us in the comments which one is your fave! 

 

Janet Jackson , tour

