Janet Jackson Kicked Off Her Tour Last Night And Looks Amazing!

Janet Jackson is all the way back and killing it, because that’s what you do when you’re Janet Jackson.

First things first, yes, she looks INCREDIBLE.

Before you watch any video, please remember that Janet is 51 (not that you’ll be able to tell from her moves!)

Hold up Roommates!! We've got to hit y'all with another clip of #JanetJackson on her #StateOfTheWorld tour! She hit a #millyrock right quick, yassss!! Via: @janetslegacymatters A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 8, 2017 at 12:55am PDT

#PressPlay: Janet clearly only came to snatch wigs, beloved! Via: @janetreceipts A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:53pm PDT

BEST IN SHOW: Tom Ford SS18 Collection Is Filled With Pretty Pinks, Power Shoulders, and Punchy Colors 33 photos Launch gallery BEST IN SHOW: Tom Ford SS18 Collection Is Filled With Pretty Pinks, Power Shoulders, and Punchy Colors 1. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 1 of 33 2. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 2 of 33 3. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 3 of 33 4. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 4 of 33 5. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 5 of 33 6. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 6 of 33 7. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 7 of 33 8. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 8 of 33 9. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 9 of 33 10. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 10 of 33 11. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 11 of 33 12. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 12 of 33 13. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 13 of 33 14. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 14 of 33 15. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 15 of 33 16. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 16 of 33 17. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 17 of 33 18. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 18 of 33 19. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 19 of 33 20. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 20 of 33 21. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 21 of 33 22. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 22 of 33 23. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 23 of 33 24. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 24 of 33 25. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 25 of 33 26. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 26 of 33 27. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 27 of 33 28. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 28 of 33 29. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 29 of 33 30. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 30 of 33 31. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 31 of 33 32. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 32 of 33 33. TOM FORD SPRING/SUMMER 2018 Source:Getty 33 of 33 Skip ad Continue reading BEST IN SHOW: Tom Ford SS18 Collection Is Filled With Pretty Pinks, Power Shoulders, and Punchy Colors BEST IN SHOW: Tom Ford SS18 Collection Is Filled With Pretty Pinks, Power Shoulders, and Punchy Colors Tom Ford kicked off New York Fashion Week showing his Spring/Summer 2018 collection at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City. The designer revived the 80's giving us sharp shoulders, bold hues, and revived all over ruching. Notable Black models walked in the show, including Selena Forrest and Lineisy Montero. Binx Walton opened and closed the show while Pat McGrath was on makeup. Get into all the best looks from the runway. Tell us in the comments which one is your fave!

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark