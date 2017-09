Janet Is Back! WOW’s Fans In Louisiana

Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist, Janet Jackson kicked off her State of the World tour at the Cajundome last night. Ms. Jackson had fans on their feet through out the concert, she not only captivated the crowd at the opening night , but had social media buzzing.

Yup @JanetJackson said what y'all thought she was playing?😂🤣 this what she do! Snatch edges for a living🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/9R1Kwmh5O3 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 8, 2017

Houston’s is the second stop on Janet’s State of the World, she’ll lend a helping hand at several shelters helping with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

