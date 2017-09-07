Source: Boston Globe / Getty
Tonight is opening night for NFL Regular Season. Tonight Kansas City Chiefs will play the New England Patriots in New England. NBC will air the game at 8:30 PM. Then on Sunday the fun continues!
New York Jets @ Buffalo
1:00 PM
CBS
Atlanta @ Chicago
1:00 PM on FOX
Baltimore @ Cincinnati
1:00 PM on CBS
Pittsburgh @ Cleveland
1:00 PM on CBS
Arizona @ Detroit
1:00 PM on FOX
Jacksonville @ Houston
1:00 PM on CBS
Oakland @ Tennessee
1:00 PM on CBS
Philadelphia @ Washington
1:00 PM on FOX
Indianapolis @ Los Angeles Rams
4:05 PM on CBS
Seattle @ Green Bay
4:25 PM on FOX
Carolina @ San Francisco
4:25 PM @ FOX
New York Giants @ Dallas
8:30 PM @ NBC
Monday Night Football continues the fun!
New Orleans @ Minnesota
7:10 PM on ESPN
Los Angeles @ Denver
10:20 PM on ESPN
Who’s ready for some FOOTBALL?!
