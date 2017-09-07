Tonight is opening night for NFL Regular Season. Tonight Kansas City Chiefs will play the New England Patriots in New England. NBC will air the game at 8:30 PM. Then on Sunday the fun continues!

New York Jets @ Buffalo

1:00 PM

CBS

Atlanta @ Chicago

1:00 PM on FOX

Baltimore @ Cincinnati

1:00 PM on CBS

Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

1:00 PM on CBS

Arizona @ Detroit

1:00 PM on FOX

Jacksonville @ Houston

1:00 PM on CBS

Oakland @ Tennessee

1:00 PM on CBS

Philadelphia @ Washington

1:00 PM on FOX

Indianapolis @ Los Angeles Rams

4:05 PM on CBS

Seattle @ Green Bay

4:25 PM on FOX

Carolina @ San Francisco

4:25 PM @ FOX

New York Giants @ Dallas

8:30 PM @ NBC

Monday Night Football continues the fun!

New Orleans @ Minnesota

7:10 PM on ESPN

Los Angeles @ Denver

10:20 PM on ESPN

Who’s ready for some FOOTBALL?!

