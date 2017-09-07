Sports
NFL Regular Season

Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots Vs. Atlanta Falcons At NRG Stadium

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Tonight is opening night for NFL Regular Season. Tonight Kansas City Chiefs will play the New England Patriots in New England. NBC will air the game at 8:30 PM. Then on Sunday the fun continues!

New York Jets @ Buffalo
1:00 PM
CBS

Atlanta @ Chicago
1:00 PM on FOX

Baltimore @ Cincinnati
1:00 PM on CBS

Pittsburgh @ Cleveland
1:00 PM on CBS

Arizona @ Detroit
1:00 PM on FOX

Jacksonville @ Houston
1:00 PM on CBS

Oakland @ Tennessee
1:00 PM on CBS

Philadelphia @ Washington
1:00 PM on FOX

Indianapolis @ Los Angeles Rams
4:05 PM on CBS

Seattle @ Green Bay
4:25 PM on FOX

Carolina @ San Francisco
4:25 PM @ FOX

New York Giants @ Dallas
8:30 PM @ NBC

Monday Night Football continues the fun!
New Orleans @ Minnesota
7:10 PM on ESPN

Los Angeles @ Denver
10:20 PM on ESPN

Who’s ready for some FOOTBALL?!

