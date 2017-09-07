Black Moms Matter: Do You Ever Have To Choose Family Over Work?

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/7/17- Sometimes when work calls your family calls louder! But that’s not the case for Kym who says her son will be fine if she’s not there. It builds character! It’s like her mom says, “You got to make the money then you can pay for the therapy later!”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: