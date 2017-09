Dancing With The Stars Cast Revealed

We know that you’ve been waiting to find out who is going to be on Dancing with the Stars this season, well it has just been announced. Here is a list of stars:

• Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy

• WWE wrestler Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

• “Shark Tank” entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe

• former NBA player Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess

• Singer/actor Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold

• ’80s singer Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten

• Singer Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd

• TV personality Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

• Actor Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson

• former NFL player Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke

• “Pretty Little Liars” star Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko

• “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott with Emma Slater

• violinist Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas

This is season 25 for Dancing but more important, pro dancer Cheryl Burke is back. She hasn’t been on for the last two seasons. Hopefully she can take home the mirror ball! You can watch the battle on September 18th on ABC.

