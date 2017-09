There is another tropical storm brewing in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Jose! Yes, you read that right. Jose is east of Hurricane Irma. Currently, Jose is the 10th tropical storm of the season with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Storm watchers are keeping an eye on Jose and Irma. Hopefully this will be all we get this hurricane season but it’s to early to tell.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: