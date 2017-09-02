Forever FLOTUS! Michelle Obama Stuns With High-Slit Skirt While Traveling in Spain

Forever FLOTUS! Michelle Obama Stuns With High-Slit Skirt While Traveling in Spain

The former First Lady is giving us life and major #YachtGoals in this hot ensemble.

Foxy NC staff
With Labor Day right around the corner and having dropped Malia off to Harvard, Michelle Obama is out there living her best life. She’s currently vacationing on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, as she visits American diplomat James Costos and his partner, Michael Smith.

But it’s her boat fashion that has the Internet losing its collective mind!

The former FLOTUS was looking easy breezy in a cropped graphic white tank and a high-waist, high-slit blue and white skirt revealing her toned legs, In Style noted. She finished off the look with a round wicker-like tote and a pair of peach-toned sunglasses.

YAAASSSS!!!

That same day, she later switched it up and changed into an adorable little black dress with a straw hat.

Wearing less and going out more 🙌 #MichelleObama

A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@realhousewivesofatlanta) on

We are living for ALL of these looks! So is Missy Elliot:

BEAUTIES: What do you think about Michelle Obama’s sexy new look? 

Photos