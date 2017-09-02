School Supply Shopping Turns Violent When Fight Erupts Over Last Notebook; Mother Pulls Gun From Purse

Well, that escalated quickly.
On Monday, there was a brawl in a Michigan Walmart over the last notebook in the school supplies aisle. According to WCRZ-FM, four women were involved in the altercation. One woman’s hair was pulled during the brawl. Her mother than pulled a gun on the other women involved.
