School Supply Shopping Turns Violent When Fight Erupts Over Last Notebook; Mother Pulls Gun From Purse

Well, that escalated quickly.

On Monday, there was a brawl in a Michigan Walmart over the last notebook in the school supplies aisle. According to WCRZ-FM, four women were involved in the altercation. One woman’s hair was pulled during the brawl. Her mother than pulled a gun on the other women involved.

Back-to-school shopping took an aggressive turn at the Novi #Walmart in #Michigan when a woman pulled out a gun over a notebook on sale 😩 pic.twitter.com/YJiaZKjASM — Lanette Espy (@NJLaLa) September 2, 2017

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark