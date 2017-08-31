National
Viral Video: Gospel Singers Lift Spirits At Shelter For Harvey Evacuees

Jodi Berry
US-WEATHER-STORM

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

With the rain still falling, people trying to find food and shelter and make sense of the catastrophic floods left from Hurricane Harvey. Gospel singers Victoria White, Marquist Taylor and several others broke out in song at the Lone Star Expo Center in Conroe, Texas trying to lift the spirits of those evacuated from their homes.

Massive flooding from Harvey forced thousands of rescues that have overwhelmed emergency responders as convention centers, churches and even mattress stores opened their doors to people needing shelter during the storm.

Shelter volunteer Joni Villemez-Comeaux posted on social media.

‘This woman’s powerful voice, singing praise, lifted the Spirit of all within earshot’

Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

