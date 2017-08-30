National
Houston-Area Best Buy Gets Busted Trying To Sell Cases Of Water For $42

Karen Clark
Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Customers camp outside of Best Buy in anticipation of Black Friday sales

Source: Angelo Merendino / Getty

Best Buy Is apologizing after one of its stores in Cypress, Texas was found to be selling cases of water for $42.

In a statement, a representative from the electronics company said, “This was a big mistake on the part of a few employees at one store on Friday. As a company we are focused on helping, not hurting affected people. We’re sorry and it won’t happen again.” The statement went on to say that Best Buy doesn’t generally sell cases of water, and “the mistake was made when employees priced a case of water using the single-bottle price for each bottle in the case.”

 

Photos