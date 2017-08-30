Houston-Area Best Buy Gets Busted Trying To Sell Cases Of Water For $42

Best Buy Is apologizing after one of its stores in Cypress, Texas was found to be selling cases of water for $42.

One Houston resident sent me a pic of water he saw being sold for *$42* at a nearby Best Buy. They were kind enough to offer $29 bottles too pic.twitter.com/8dKz3sJJM1 — ken klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 29, 2017

In a statement, a representative from the electronics company said, “This was a big mistake on the part of a few employees at one store on Friday. As a company we are focused on helping, not hurting affected people. We’re sorry and it won’t happen again.” The statement went on to say that Best Buy doesn’t generally sell cases of water, and “the mistake was made when employees priced a case of water using the single-bottle price for each bottle in the case.”

