Parents Upset Over Educators Mimicking Removal Of Confederate Statue In Durham

A photo of educators at The Durham School for Creative Studies surfaced on social media has parents in an uproar. It appears to be an re-enactment of the toppling of a Confederate statue in Durham. The photo show teachers holding yellow crime-scene tape, similar to the yellow strap used to bring down the Confederate monument.

The photo first appeared on the association’s Facebook page, but has since been removed after a call from school district officials expressing concern about the subject matter.

Some critics question the use of school resources for taking the photo. It’s reported the photo was part of the Durham Association of Educators’s weekly ‘Wear Red for Ed’ advocacy, taken after hours in the school and with a teachers personal cell phone. Did the educators cross the line? The school board passed a resolution in February 2016 affirming employee free speech rights.

Your thoughts?

#BREAKING Parents upset by picture of educators appearing to mimic toppling of a Durham confederate statue https://t.co/OthR8g56Rg pic.twitter.com/SZYULh0Evo — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) August 30, 2017

courtesy abc11

