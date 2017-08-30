National
Beyonce’s Pastor Wants You To Know That She’s Already Helping, But Without The Publicity

Karen Clark
We know that there are aspects of Beyonce’s life that she definitely likes to keep under wraps. Her charitable giving is part of that. But in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Beyonce’s pastor, Rev. Rudy Rasmus from St. John’s United Methodist Church, wants you to know that she’s helping. She just doesn’t want to be super public about it.

“She’s starting out with a significant donation, and that donation is getting us to launch out into some areas that help us more effectively impact the communities that have been the most affected,” Rasmus said in an interview with ET. “She has, over the years, been very generous to our cause, and we continue to work together. She has been a huge benefactor to our efforts here in Houston, Texas.”

 

According to TMZ, Beyonce may have already given as much as $7 million towards Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Photos