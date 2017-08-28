Air Force One Seen Circling Over RDU Airport This Morning

Nope. You weren’t seeing things. That was Air Force One that you may have seen over RDU International Airport this morning. The Air Force says the plane was conducting practice runs.
According to ABC11, the plane has been conducting “touch and go” landings all morning.
Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 Video Music Awards
14 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 Video Music Awards
1. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet1 of 14
2. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals2 of 14
3. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet3 of 14
4. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet4 of 14
5. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals5 of 14
6. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet6 of 14
7. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals7 of 14
8. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals8 of 14
9. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet9 of 14
10. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet10 of 14
11. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals11 of 14
12. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals12 of 14
13. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals13 of 14
14. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals14 of 14
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours