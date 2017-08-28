National
Air Force One Seen Circling Over RDU Airport This Morning

Karen Clark
Low Angle View Of Airplane Against Clear Sky

Source: Nazir Azhari Bin Mohd Anis / EyeEm / Getty

Nope. You weren’t seeing things. That was Air Force One that you may have seen over RDU International Airport this morning. The Air Force says the plane was conducting practice runs.

 

According to ABC11, the plane has been conducting “touch and go” landings all morning.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Air Force One , airport , raleigh , RDU , RDU International Airport

Photos