Air Force One Seen Circling Over RDU Airport This Morning

Nope. You weren’t seeing things. That was Air Force One that you may have seen over RDU International Airport this morning. The Air Force says the plane was conducting practice runs.

Yes, yes you did see Air Force 1 at RDU this morning. The plane that normally carries the president is practicing here this am. pic.twitter.com/pd7OVlpCoq — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) August 28, 2017

According to ABC11, the plane has been conducting “touch and go” landings all morning.

We don't control air traffic patterns. The Air Force is using one of the Air Force 1 planes to practice & its making low passes over Umstead — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) August 28, 2017

