Here Are Multiple Ways That You Can Help Those Impacted By Hurricane Harvey

There are many organizations working to assist those people affected by the devestation of Hurricane Harvey. Here are muliple ways you can help.

–The Texas Diapers Bank According to WTKR, diapers are not provided by disaster relief agencies. https://texasdiaperbank.networkforgood.com/projects/33717-change-a-life

–Texas Food Banks There is a list of food banks in Texas that are mobilizing to help people affected by the hurricane. http://www.houstonpress.com/restaurants/texas-food-banks-mobilize-for-hurricane-harvey-how-you-can-help-9735249

–Amazon.com Amazon announced Sunday that they will match cash donations made via Amazon – up to $1 million total – to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief. https://www.amazon.com/l/16927356011

–American Red Cross You can also text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Or call 1- 800-RED CROSS. https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey

–SPCA Of Texas Thousands of animals are displaced after natural disasters. https://spca.org/give

–Save The Children This is a Hurricane Harvey Specific relief fund. https://secure.savethechildren.org/site/c.8rKLIXMGIpI4E/b.9534757/k.CB79/Hurricane_Harvey_Relief_Fund/apps/ka/sd/donor.asp

–Go Fund Me All of Go Fund Me’s Hurricane Harvey fundraisers have been put on one page. https://www.gofundme.com/hurricaneharvey

–The United Way Text UWFLOOD to 41444 to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund

–The Salvation Army The Salvation Army’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts can be made by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or visiting helpsalvationarmy.org

Before you donate to a charity, make sure you know where your aid is going. The Center for International Disaster Information recommends checking with a charity monitoring organization like GiveWell, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or the Better Business Bureau before donating.

