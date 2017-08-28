National
Here Are Multiple Ways That You Can Help Those Impacted By Hurricane Harvey

Karen Clark
Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

There are many organizations working to assist those people affected by the devestation of Hurricane Harvey. Here are muliple ways you can help.

 

The Texas Diapers Bank According to WTKR, diapers are not provided by disaster relief agencies. https://texasdiaperbank.networkforgood.com/projects/33717-change-a-life

Texas Food Banks There is a list of food banks in Texas that are mobilizing to help people affected by the hurricane. http://www.houstonpress.com/restaurants/texas-food-banks-mobilize-for-hurricane-harvey-how-you-can-help-9735249

Amazon.com  Amazon announced Sunday that they will match cash donations made via Amazon – up to $1 million total – to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief. https://www.amazon.com/l/16927356011

American Red Cross You can also text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Or call 1- 800-RED CROSS. https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey

SPCA Of Texas Thousands of animals are displaced after natural disasters.  https://spca.org/give

Save The Children This is a Hurricane Harvey Specific relief fund. https://secure.savethechildren.org/site/c.8rKLIXMGIpI4E/b.9534757/k.CB79/Hurricane_Harvey_Relief_Fund/apps/ka/sd/donor.asp

Go Fund Me  All of Go Fund Me’s Hurricane Harvey fundraisers have been put on one page. https://www.gofundme.com/hurricaneharvey

The United Way Text UWFLOOD to 41444 to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund

The Salvation Army The Salvation Army’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts can be made by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or visiting helpsalvationarmy.org 

Before you donate to a charity, make sure you know where your aid is going. The Center for International Disaster Information recommends checking with a charity monitoring organization like GiveWellCharity NavigatorCharity Watch, or the Better Business Bureau before donating.

 

Photos