State Rep. Of Houston Says, ‘It’s A Different Kind Of Katrina’

State Representative Al Green of Houston, Texas talks about the damage done by Hurricane Harvey.

“What you see on tv is a good rendition. But to see it up close is moving and shocking. It’s very difficult to be graphic enough to get people to understand,” explained Green.

Sybil asked if the state representative had heard from FEMA, Federal Emergency Management Agency. He replied, “We have been working with our point of contact, FEMA as well as the governor’s office. It’s a conservative effort. I’ve been in touch with FEMA and it’s been collaborative so far.”

However, Green stressed how important the,” need to understand that the federal government has to have a roll in restoring lives.”

