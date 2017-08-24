Entertainment News
Representation Matters: Naomi Campbell Blasts British Vogue For Lack Of Diversity On Its Staff

Naomi had all the shade for British Vogue, and she wants to know what you think about it's incredibly White editorial staff.

Naomi Campbell showed some love to the incoming Editor in Chief of British Vogue while throwing major shade at the old one.

Can you spot any melanin in the 2017 editorial staff shot of British Vogue? The British supermodel couldn’t and she pulled no punches pointing it out on Instagram.

Naomi is as bold as she is beautiful, and she’s never had much of a filter on topics that irk her. So it should come as no surprise that she had a parting shot for the outgoing EIC, Alexandra Shulman, who hired a mostly White staff.

In a post that congratulated her friend Edward Enninful becoming the new editor, she shared a pic of the decidedly monochromatic editorial staff and blasted its lack of diversity.

“This is the staff photo of @britishvogue under the previous editor #AlexandraSchulman,” Naomi wrote before making her expectations of Edward clear. “Looking forward to an inclusive and diverse staff now that @edward_enninful is the editor.”

Prompting her followers to comment, she added, “Let’s hear your thoughts?”

Naomi made it easy for her fans to call out Alexandra, too! Instead of tagging her directly in the post, Naomi made her name a hashtag.

Photos