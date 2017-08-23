Omari Hardwick’s Wife Posts Instagram Video, Gets Ridiculed

made a rare video appearance on Instagram last night, which sent Internet trolls on a commenting spree about her appearance.

Hardwick posted a touching social media message, calling for her followers to leave uplifting comments for her friend who is struggling with complications and depression after being shot 14 times. TheIndustryOnBlastx reposted the clip and, as you can imagine, the comments came pouring in, but they weren’t positive.

Commenters criticized Jae’s appearance, calling her “ugly” and “manly.” Some fans defended Jae and reminded the haters that beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

One person wrote,

“Do you b*tches think he’s going to read these comments and be like “They are right. My wife does look like a man. I’m going to be with one of you internet trolls instead.” Get a job you damn hating slobs.”

Another posted,

“She’s put a beautiful post up about helping someone in their hour of need and so many people are just being rude and disrespectful about her looks. What does her looks have to do with highlighting a serious condition that effects more people than we even know about? It’s sad that her race has to come into it or her gender. And for those bitching about Omari being married to her what difference to your life does it make? Are you in their relationship? No so just live life and be happy”

And in that order.

RELATED STORIES:

Omari Hardwick Turned Down A Role In ‘Girls Trip’ + The Check Denzel Washington Gave Him

Omari Hardwick Had A Black A** Response To Someone Accusing Him Of Skin Bleaching

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: