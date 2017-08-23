Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Fast And Furious Actor Tyrese In Recovery Mode After Mysterious Surgery

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Rev Run And Tyrese Gibson Sign Copies Of Their Book 'Manology: Secrets of a Man's Mind Revealed'

Source: J. Countess / Getty

Tyrese Gibson is in recovery mode after undergoing a 3-hour surgery on Monday, with his wife and daughter by his side every step of the way. Before going into the operating room, he asked his friends and followers on social media to send their prayers, but did not elaborate on his condition or the reason for the surgery.

Gibson captioned a photo on IG, that showed his daughter hugging him in his hospital bed, the photo has since been taken down.

“Father God I thank you for your extended grace and mercy 3 hour surgery I made it through”

Check out Black Girls Rock On BET last night with India. Arie and Tyrese honoring Roberta Flack!

courtesy BET

Related:
GET THE LOOK: Tarji P. Henson’s Fresh ‘Fro
Welp! Mary J. Blige Owes The IRS $6.5 Million

Actor Tyrese , BET , Black Girls Rock

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Fast And Furious Actor Tyrese In Recovery Mode After Mysterious Surgery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Fast And Furious Actor Tyrese In Recovery Mode…
 2 hours ago
08.23.17
UK- 'National Movie Awards' in London
Amy Schumer Wants To Be Paid What Chris…
 3 hours ago
08.23.17
Maxine Waters: ‘If You Come For Me, I’m…
 14 hours ago
08.23.17
Welp! Mary J. Blige Owes The IRS $6.5…
 17 hours ago
08.23.17
Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Feels Like The Luckiest Man…
 23 hours ago
08.23.17
Tiger Woods’ Nude Photos Leaked
 1 day ago
08.23.17
Italians Confuse Samuel L. Jackson & Magic Johnson…
 1 day ago
08.23.17
Johnson & Johnson To Pay $417 Million To…
 1 day ago
08.23.17
Mother Arrested For Encouraging Her Daughter To Fight…
 1 day ago
08.23.17
Los Angeles Times
Beyonce’s Trying To Make Us Think We Can…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Grieving Father Dies Of A Broken Heart On…
 1 day ago
08.23.17
R Kelly Special Appearance
Woman Surfaces With Stories Of Underage Sex With…
 1 day ago
08.23.17
Kevin Hart Responds To The Drama Between Eniko…
 1 day ago
08.23.17
Marlon Wayans Insisted That Black Women Lead Writers…
 2 days ago
08.22.17
BMM 2016
Photos