Fast And Furious Actor Tyrese In Recovery Mode After Mysterious Surgery

Tyrese Gibson is in recovery mode after undergoing a 3-hour surgery on Monday, with his wife and daughter by his side every step of the way. Before going into the operating room, he asked his friends and followers on social media to send their prayers, but did not elaborate on his condition or the reason for the surgery.

Gibson captioned a photo on IG, that showed his daughter hugging him in his hospital bed, the photo has since been taken down.

“Father God I thank you for your extended grace and mercy 3 hour surgery I made it through”

Check out Black Girls Rock On BET last night with India. Arie and Tyrese honoring Roberta Flack!

Tyrese and India.Arie honor Roberta Flack at Black Girls Rock https://t.co/5n1IwJTi06 — FoxyNc.Com (@Foxy107104) August 23, 2017

courtesy BET

Related:

GET THE LOOK: Tarji P. Henson’s Fresh ‘Fro

Welp! Mary J. Blige Owes The IRS $6.5 Million

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: