Welp! Mary J. Blige Owes The IRS $6.5 Million

Not only is the singer having divorce drama with her ex Martin ‘Kendu’ Isaacs, she has also found herself way behind with her taxes.

According to MSM News, court docs revealed that the “No Drama” singer owes the IRS a whopping $6.5 million in unpaid back taxes for the years 2008 through 2016. Apparently, the Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul filed an Income and Expense Declaration in a Los Angeles court on August 8, saying she was given a temporary order to pay her estranged husband $30,000 a month.

In the beginning, Kendu originally sought $130,000 a month. Meanwhile, Blige admitted she earns $326,930 a month.

, the 46-year-old claimed she paid $14,000 a month for her Los Angeles rental and $2,340 for her two Mercedes-Benz cars. She also still owns a mansion in New Jersey, but that’s been on the market since 2015 with little interest, the news publication reported.

When listing her expenses in court

However, The Daily Mail said that particular home has been listed as “un-rentable” and has been boarded up by the city and is in a state of “disrepair.”

As we previously reported, Blige recently split with Kendu amid rumors that he was cheating on her with her protege. In a new trailer for an upcoming documentary about “Strength Of A Woman,” Mary J. Blige doesn’t hold back about her feelings about her ex and his mistress.

Addressing her husband of twelve years, she said,“All these years have come to this, like you didn’t even pick me, you picked somebody else. That sh* t is humiliating. It hurt real bad. But they got beds, we gotta lay in it.”

In court documents, the singer claimed that her ex spent more than $420,000 during their marriage on “travel charges” that involved his girlfriend. Blige also says that Isaacs refuses to return the Mercedes she leased for him and that he will not fork over possession of her “Grammy and other achievement awards.”

Since news of their divorce hit last year, Blige has been very vocal and honest with the public about the demise of her 12-year marriage. In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, Blige opened up about the moment she realized her marriage was over—Isaacs got too comfortable “disrespecting her” and she then started to investigate.

“I was getting things here and there, but I didn’t have the full truth,” she explained. “But when I got the full proof, I didn’t have to investigate it, it just showed up.”

