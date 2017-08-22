GET THE LOOK: Score Model Chanel Iman’s Sexy All White Ensemble

Has the “don’t-wear-white-after-Labor-Day” rule been done away with, yet? Well, model Chanel Iman made sure she sported a cute white outfit while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.
The former Victoria’s Secret Angel modeled an all-white two piece by WildFox Couture, which came in a front-tie halter top and pants. The $178 top and $198 pants were accented with star designs all over, adding a cute sparkle to her look.
Chanel sported her killer abs with the tie-top, and the curve-friendly pants showed off the rest of her amazing figure. What are your thoughts on Chanel’s all-white look? Click the links to shop the look
13 photos Launch gallery
Chanel In Cuba: 13 Resort Wear Looks For Your Next Chic Caribbean Vacation
1. Life's a beach!Source:Getty 1 of 13
2. Maxi skirt madnessSource:Getty 2 of 13
3. Look cool in culottes.Source:Getty 3 of 13
4. Summer of sequins!Source:Getty 4 of 13
5. Cape ChicSource:Getty 5 of 13
6. Stylishly see-thruSource:Getty 6 of 13
7. Stripe statement!Source:Getty 7 of 13
8. Black and white styleSource:Getty 8 of 13
9. Hats off to you!Source:Getty 9 of 13
10. All white styleSource:Getty 10 of 13
11. Pearl HarborSource:Getty 11 of 13
12. Bring a crossbody bag.Source:Getty 12 of 13
13. Menswear madnessSource:Getty 13 of 13
