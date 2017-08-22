Lifestyle
Skai Jackson Gives A Mature Look For The Girl Cult Festival

Foxy NC staff
Bunk’d actress Skai Jackson continues to make waves on red carpets around the world with her outfit selections. Over the weekend at the Girl Cult Festival in Los Angeles, Skai was spotted wearing an all black Emilio de la Morena original.

The Disney star, jacket top came with puffy short sleeves and a polka-dot design in all black. The jacket fit snuggly around her waist and flared right above her hips. She paired the stylish jacket with a pair of all black leggings and silver strap sandals.

Skai attended the event to chat about the importance of continued diversity in the world of television and film. What’s your take on her puffy style? Let us know in the comments!

