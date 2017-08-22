Ms. Pat: ‘I Got Shot In A Drive By And Shot In The Boob’

Comedian Ms. Pat has written a memoir called Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat that depicts her life.
Her comedy is centered around the crazy events that she has gone through.
Ms. Pat used to go by the name of Rabbit, which was her drug dealing nickname. In her memoir, she talks about her life as a drug dealer and some scary situations like getting shot in a drive by.
“I got shot in a drive by and got shot in the boob. The only person I shot was my kid’s father,” she explained.
She credits her elementary school teacher for helping her believe she could make it. Her teacher would tell her, “You can do and be anything you want in this world if you can dream it.”
On the cover of the book is a picture of Ms. Pat as a child. Sybil asked her if she could tell her younger self-anything, what would it be? Ms. Pat replied, “Girl we made it. No more missing a meal”
Hey Kenan! Here are Some Funny Black Female Comedians
