TJMS
Home > TJMS

Ms. Pat: ‘I Got Shot In A Drive By And Shot In The Boob’

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Comedian Ms. Pat has written a memoir called Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat that depicts her life.

Her comedy is centered around the crazy events that she has gone through.

Ms. Pat used to go by the name of Rabbit, which was her drug dealing nickname. In her memoir, she talks about her life as a drug dealer and some scary situations like getting shot in a drive by.

“I got shot in a drive by and got shot in the boob. The only person I shot was my kid’s father,” she explained.

She credits her elementary school teacher for helping her believe she could make it. Her teacher would tell her, “You can do and be anything you want in this world if you can dream it.”

On the cover of the book is a picture of Ms. Pat as a child. Sybil asked her if she could tell her younger self-anything, what would it be?  Ms. Pat replied, “Girl we made it. No more missing a meal”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Hey Kenan! Here are Some Funny Black Female Comedians

10 photos Launch gallery

Hey Kenan! Here are Some Funny Black Female Comedians

Continue reading Hey Kenan! Here are Some Funny Black Female Comedians

Hey Kenan! Here are Some Funny Black Female Comedians


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Maxine Waters: ‘If You Come For Me, I’m…
 10 hours ago
08.23.17
Welp! Mary J. Blige Owes The IRS $6.5…
 13 hours ago
08.23.17
Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Feels Like The Luckiest Man…
 18 hours ago
08.23.17
Tiger Woods’ Nude Photos Leaked
 20 hours ago
08.23.17
Italians Confuse Samuel L. Jackson & Magic Johnson…
 20 hours ago
08.23.17
Johnson & Johnson To Pay $417 Million To…
 21 hours ago
08.23.17
Mother Arrested For Encouraging Her Daughter To Fight…
 22 hours ago
08.23.17
Los Angeles Times
Beyonce’s Trying To Make Us Think We Can…
 22 hours ago
08.22.17
Grieving Father Dies Of A Broken Heart On…
 22 hours ago
08.23.17
R Kelly Special Appearance
Woman Surfaces With Stories Of Underage Sex With…
 23 hours ago
08.23.17
Kevin Hart Responds To The Drama Between Eniko…
 23 hours ago
08.23.17
Marlon Wayans Insisted That Black Women Lead Writers…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Hazel E Is Acting Like Beyonce…
 1 day ago
08.22.17
Sneak Peek: Peter Gunz & Amina Buddafly Join…
 2 days ago
08.22.17
BMM 2016
Photos