Beyonce’s Trying To Make Us Think We Can All Bounce Back From Twins Like Her And We’re Not Falling For It

Nice try, Beyonce. You’re out here posting these videos of your post-twin body as though the rest of us can bounce back like you. Nobody’s falling for your trickery.
Read More: Folks Lost Their Minds Over How Thick Beyonce Is….Guess They Forgot She Recently Birthed Two Whole People
T.V. Heartthrobs You Need To Know
15 photos Launch gallery
T.V. Heartthrobs You Need To Know
1. Tye White1 of 15
2. Jessie Usher2 of 15
3. Peter Parros3 of 15
4. Omari Hardwick4 of 15
5. Kofi Sirioboe5 of 15
6. Lamman Rucker6 of 15
7. Sinqua Walls7 of 15
8. Trai Byers8 of 15
9. Lance Gross9 of 15
10. Marcus Scribner10 of 15
11. Jay Ellis11 of 15
12. Deon Cole12 of 15
13. Benjamin Patterson13 of 15
14. Keith Powers14 of 15
15. Christian Keyes15 of 15
