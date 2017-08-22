Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beyonce’s Trying To Make Us Think We Can All Bounce Back From Twins Like Her And We’re Not Falling For It

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Los Angeles Times

Source: Wally Skalij / Getty

Nice try, Beyonce. You’re out here posting these videos of your post-twin body as though the rest of us can bounce back like you. Nobody’s falling for your trickery.

Read More: Folks Lost Their Minds Over How Thick Beyonce Is….Guess They Forgot She Recently Birthed Two Whole People

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

T.V. Heartthrobs You Need To Know

15 photos Launch gallery

T.V. Heartthrobs You Need To Know

Continue reading Beyonce’s Trying To Make Us Think We Can All Bounce Back From Twins Like Her And We’re Not Falling For It

T.V. Heartthrobs You Need To Know

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Beyonce , twins , Video

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Times
Beyonce’s Trying To Make Us Think We Can…
 1 hour ago
08.22.17
R Kelly Special Appearance
Woman Surfaces With Stories Of Underage Sex With…
 2 hours ago
08.22.17
Marlon Wayans Insisted That Black Women Lead Writers…
 13 hours ago
08.22.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Hazel E Is Acting Like Beyonce…
 14 hours ago
08.22.17
Sneak Peek: Peter Gunz & Amina Buddafly Join…
 15 hours ago
08.22.17
Are We In The 2000s Again? 50 Cent…
 20 hours ago
08.22.17
Forever 21 has been called out …AGAIN!
 21 hours ago
08.21.17
Serena Williams’ Fiance Went Grocery Shopping To Satisfy…
 21 hours ago
08.22.17
5 Quick Facts About #Eclipse2017
 24 hours ago
08.21.17
Mystikal Charged With Rape
 1 day ago
08.21.17
Total solar eclipse and sun Corona, on March 9 2016 in Indonesia
No Glasses? Can’t Leave Work? Check Out The…
 1 day ago
08.21.17
Messy: Eniko Hart Calls Torrei Hart A ‘Victim,’…
 1 day ago
08.21.17
‘Insecure’ Recap: Molly Has The Regression We All…
 1 day ago
08.21.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Will Never Have Peace After…
 2 days ago
08.21.17
BMM 2016
Photos