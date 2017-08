Forever 21 has been called out …AGAIN!

This hasn’t been a good year for the discount company, Forever 21. They have been accused for ripping off designs by Adidas, Sorelle, Alala, Valfré, Gucci and now Wildfang.

Wildfang CEO & cofounder, Emma Mcilroy called out Forever 21 for selling a t-shirt that looks just like Wildfang’s shirt, “Wild Feminist” shirt. Now you are thing, who cares? Well, Wildfang donates 10% of their sales to ACLU and Planned Parenthood. Does Forever 21 donate money?

Mcilory wrote a post on Instagram”Hey Forever 21, You SUCK. Please stop ripping us off.” with a hashtag: #TrademarkInfringement. Well that’s clear huh?

Forever 21 version



Wildfang version

What do you think?



