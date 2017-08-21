National
No Glasses? Can’t Leave Work? Check Out The Eclipse On One Of These Live Streams!

Karen Clark
Total solar eclipse and sun Corona, on March 9 2016 in Indonesia

Source: Tristan Savatier / Getty

Maybe you forgot to get glasses or didn’t want to pay too much. Or maybe you couldn’t take off from work to drive to the southwestern corner of our state to be in the path of totality. No worries, we have just the livestream for you.

Twitter and The Weather Channel have partnered to offer a livestream of the event starting at 12 noon today. You will be able to view it on The Weather Channel’s website, app or on this Twitter link

Naturally, NASA will be allllllll over today’s eclipse. They will be offering a livestream everywhere…on YouTube, Facebook Live, Periscope and on NASA-TV.

 

 

Continue reading No Glasses? Can't Leave Work? Check Out The Eclipse On One Of These Live Streams!

