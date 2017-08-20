Take Our Poll: Will You Watch The Total Eclipse?

The big day is almost here, Monday, August 21, 2017, when all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun. The eclipse will darken the sky from Oregon to South Carolina. Click Here for safety tips if you are watching the eclipse.

Is it worth all the hype?

