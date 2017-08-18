TJMS
Home > TJMS

Fat Mans Corner: Let Out A Deadly But Silent One

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


08/18/17- There’s always gonna be some rude flight attendants and passengers on a plane. But here’s how you get back at them. Eat a greasy Phili Cheesestake Cheeseburger with extra grease while sitting next to them. Followed by a burp and a deadly but silent one to bring it home! Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

The Black Experience: Famous Folks' Favorite Soul Food Dish

14 photos Launch gallery

The Black Experience: Famous Folks' Favorite Soul Food Dish

Continue reading The Black Experience: Famous Folks’ Favorite Soul Food Dish

The Black Experience: Famous Folks' Favorite Soul Food Dish

Part of the Black experience is definitely the 'Soul Food' and who don't love good food?  Here's some famous folks and their favorite dishes.


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trey Songz Gets Probation After Flipping Out In…
 12 hours ago
08.19.17
REVIEW: ‘Crown Heights’ Is The Black Lives Matter…
 16 hours ago
08.19.17
Was Carl Crawford Hosting Molly-Fueled Sex Parties?
 16 hours ago
08.19.17
Donald Trump Reportedly Compared His Bi-Racial Ex To…
 21 hours ago
08.19.17
Bun B Clashes With Trump Supporter: ‘I’ll F*ck…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Is Tomi Lahren Dating A Black Man?
 2 days ago
08.18.17
‘Insecure’ Star Amanda Seales To Lady Gaga: ‘Listen…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
FOX News Host Harris Faulkner Defends Trump, Says…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
The Internet Is Losing It Over This Alleged…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Watch: FOX News Host Dumbstruck After Black Panelists…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Petty: 50 Cent Says He Leaked Latest ‘Power’…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Robert E. Lee’s Great-Great Grandson Says Confederate Statue…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
LeToya Lucky: ‘Destiny’s Child’ Alum Engaged To Entrepreneur…
 2 days ago
08.18.17
Atlanta YouTuber Proposes During Maternity Shoot & Our…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
BMM 2016
Photos