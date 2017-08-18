Fat Mans Corner: Let Out A Deadly But Silent One

08/18/17- There’s always gonna be some rude flight attendants and passengers on a plane. But here’s how you get back at them. Eat a greasy Phili Cheesestake Cheeseburger with extra grease while sitting next to them. Followed by a burp and a deadly but silent one to bring it home! Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
The Black Experience: Famous Folks' Favorite Soul Food Dish
14 photos Launch gallery
The Black Experience: Famous Folks' Favorite Soul Food Dish
1. Jennifer Hudson1 of 14
2. President Obama2 of 14
3. Barack and Michelle Obama3 of 14
4. Beyonce4 of 14
5. Kanye West5 of 14
6. Patti LaBelle6 of 14
7. Jennifer Lopez7 of 14
8. Meagan Good8 of 14
9. Mary J. Blige9 of 14
10. Kelly Rowland10 of 14
11. LeBron James11 of 14
12. Octavia Spencer12 of 14
13. Chris Brown13 of 14
14. Will Smith14 of 14
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
comments – Add Yours