Bun B Clashes With Trump Supporter: ‘I’ll F*ck You Up’

#PressPlay: #BunB confronts a man that is being described as a racist at a protest, where he was given the middle finger via. @akadmiks A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Rapper Bun B recently got into a heated argument with a Trump supporter, who reportedly gave him the finger. Footage shows Bun B approaching the man and saying “I’ll f*ck you up” before demanding he put his phone down.

The tense interaction comes on the heels of the deadly “Unite The Right” rallies in Charlottesville that left several people injured and one woman dead.

Bun B served as a political correspondent for VICE and is a professor at Rice University.

