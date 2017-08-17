Entertainment News
Bun B Clashes With Trump Supporter: 'I'll F*ck You Up'

Foxy NC staff
A3C Festival And Conference

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Rapper Bun B recently got into a heated argument with a Trump supporter, who reportedly gave him the finger. Footage shows Bun B approaching the man and saying “I’ll f*ck you up” before demanding he put his phone down.

The tense interaction comes on the heels of the deadly “Unite The Right” rallies in Charlottesville that left several people injured and one woman dead.

Bun B served as a political correspondent for VICE and is a professor at Rice University.

