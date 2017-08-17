TJMS
Home > TJMS

Huggy Lowdown: Trump Is Forever In His Feelings!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


08/17/17- Has President Trump repealed President Obama’s tweet yet? And where the hell is Sean Spicer? Someone said he’s become a nun! The orange man is still in his feelings! He shut down two councils because all the CEO’s keep dipping on him!

