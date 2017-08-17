MC Lyte: Finding Her Soulmate Online

MC Lyte is married and still on her honeymoon with her man! She called in from Jamaica to share all the juicy details!
The two met online, which can seem a little intimidating and scary for most people.
MC Lyte explained, “It can literally change your life. The first time I set my profile up I put a picture of my eye up.” However, when she became more comfortable she uploaded a full picture. She laughed saying,”Any guy who said ‘why are you using MC Lyte as your profile?’ I deleted!”
At first, her husband didn’t know it was here because she used her middle name, Michelle, as a cover up. But when her husband started showing pictures of her to his friends they said,”Boy that’s MC Lyte!’
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Rappers With The Best/Worst Face Tattoos (PHOTOS)
Rappers With The Best/Worst Face Tattoos (PHOTOS)
1. 9. Diamond’s Bullet TattooSource:Twitter 1 of 13
2. 8. Rick Ross’ “Rich Forever” Chin TatSource:Instagram 2 of 13
3. 7. DC Rapper Fat Trel’s Various Face TatsSource:Trevor Sage-El For Respect Mag 3 of 13
4. 6. Game’s Star LA TattooSource:Instagram 4 of 13
5. 5. Soulja Boy’s Gucci Symbol Forehead TatSource:Instagram 5 of 13
6. Soulja’s Miscellaneous Fat TatsSource:Instagram 6 of 13
7. 4. Birdman’s Rich Gang TattooSource:Instagram 7 of 13
8. Birdman’s Second Rich Gang TattooSource:Instagram 8 of 13
9. 3. Lil Wayne’s “Baked” TattooSource:Lil Wayne HQ 9 of 13
10. Lil Wayne’s Misunderstood Tattoo Equipped By 9 StarsSource:Lil Wayne HQ 10 of 13
11. 2. Gucci Mane’s Ice Cream TattooSource:Twitter 11 of 13
12. 1. Yung LA’s Duck Tattoo (Which He Eventually Covered Up)Source:Twitter 12 of 13
13. 1. Yung LA’s LA Dodgers-inspired TattooSource:YouTube 13 of 13
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!