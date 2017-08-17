MC Lyte: Finding Her Soulmate Online

Your browser does not support iframes.

MC Lyte is married and still on her honeymoon with her man! She called in from Jamaica to share all the juicy details!

The two met online, which can seem a little intimidating and scary for most people.

MC Lyte explained, “It can literally change your life. The first time I set my profile up I put a picture of my eye up.” However, when she became more comfortable she uploaded a full picture. She laughed saying,”Any guy who said ‘why are you using MC Lyte as your profile?’ I deleted!”

At first, her husband didn’t know it was here because she used her middle name, Michelle, as a cover up. But when her husband started showing pictures of her to his friends they said,”Boy that’s MC Lyte!’

