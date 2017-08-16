Roland Martin: Trump’s Address Is ‘A Declaration Of War’

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/16/17- Roland Martin is angry this morning after listening to Donald Trump’s news conference yesterday.

He called the President’s address, “a declaration of war.”

Roland is calling all Black people to stand up and fight. To, “say we are going to oppose any effort of going back to the days of Jim Crow.”

It’s time for black people as Roland explained to stand up against racism and be present. Roland expressed, “What the President has done is shameful.”

