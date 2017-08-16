TJMS
Home > Uncategorized

Gary Owen: Man Yells ‘N-Word Lover’ While Being Kicked Out Of Show!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Gary Owen was giving a comedy show in Naples, FL when a man was kicked out of his show for shouting racist slurs!

During the show the man couldn’t stop talking, because he was so drunk!

As he was being taken out of the club, Owen says the man called him an, “N-word lover.”

Owen’s wife was in the crowd and he said, “you better be careful because she packs a 9mm in her bag!”

After leaving the man wrote a racist rant on Owen’s Facebook page and then messaged the comedy club telling them that they are, “hiring n-word lovers.”

This entire ordeal ended costing the man and his wife their jobs.

 

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gary Owen: Man Yells ‘N-Word Lover’ While Being Kicked Out Of Show!

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ne-Yo – Releases Video : Another Love Song
 4 hours ago
08.16.17
Tea Talk Ep. 22: Jackie Christie Sets The…
 23 hours ago
08.16.17
Stuntwoman Killed On The Set Of ‘Deadpool 2’…
 23 hours ago
08.16.17
Chris Brown Gives Detailed Account Of Rihanna Assault:…
 23 hours ago
08.16.17
Natalie Cole’s Son, Robert Yancy, Dead At 39
 24 hours ago
08.16.17
Keeping Up With White Privilege: Kim Kardashian Apologizes…
 1 day ago
08.16.17
Freak In The Pulpit: Pastor Denies Saying He…
 1 day ago
08.16.17
Days After The #TrumpChicken, An Inflatable #TrumpRat Lands…
 1 day ago
08.16.17
This Is What Happened When Dave Chappelle &…
 1 day ago
08.16.17
Michael Bennett, Marshawn Lynch Sit For National Anthem
 2 days ago
08.15.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Brooke Might Catch Keyshia’s Hands Messing…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Joseline Hints ‘Run Me My Money’ Might Be…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Not Today! Did Omarosa Try To Ruin April…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Evelyn Lozada Isn’t Giving Back Her $1.4 Million…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
BMM 2016
Photos