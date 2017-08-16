Gary Owen: Man Yells ‘N-Word Lover’ While Being Kicked Out Of Show!

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gary Owen was giving a comedy show in Naples, FL when a man was kicked out of his show for shouting racist slurs!

During the show the man couldn’t stop talking, because he was so drunk!

As he was being taken out of the club, Owen says the man called him an, “N-word lover.”

Owen’s wife was in the crowd and he said, “you better be careful because she packs a 9mm in her bag!”

After leaving the man wrote a racist rant on Owen’s Facebook page and then messaged the comedy club telling them that they are, “hiring n-word lovers.”

This entire ordeal ended costing the man and his wife their jobs.

