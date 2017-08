Ne-Yo – Releases Video : Another Love Song

Ne-Yo unleashes the video for “Another Love Song,” the first single from his upcoming album “Good Man”, tentatively due in September.

Check out the lyrics:

You make me wanna sing another love song, loud enough for everybody to hear. “You make me wanna sing another love song, and it started from the day you appeared.”

Watch him unleash his dance moves.



Check out the behind the scenes of video shoot.

