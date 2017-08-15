Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

5 Times Maxine Waters Proved She’s The Illest

The queen continues to reign supreme.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

 

2017 Black Girls Rock!

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


It’s no secret that Maxine Waters, the senior senator from California is everyone’s favorite. From denouncing Trump to her tenured service in the United States Congress, Ms. Waters is known to mean what she says and says what she means.

We gathered some of her top quotes that prove why this queen will always reign supreme.

“I’m reclaiming my time.”

Waters went full throttle against treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin when she was interrupted during a House Financial Services Meeting.

“I’m a strong Black women and I cannot be intimidated.”

During an appearance with MSNBC host Chris Hayes, Waters reminded Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly to put some respect on her name after he made a derogatory remark about Waters’ hair.

“We’ve got to stop his a**!”

Just if you’re confused or have been living under a rock since November 9, 2016, the person she’s referencing is Donald Trump.

“All I can tell you is, your FBI Director has no credibility.”

Waters said this after a classified briefing with former director James Comey, surrounding the ongoing investigation into whether or not the Trump administration acted in conjunction with Russian officials to turn the 2016 election.

“After I discovered who Trump is and how he conducted himself. I never contemplated even going near those activities or events. I don’t like the way he has misled people or the way he has lied.”

“There’s nothing about him that I would want to be involved with.  I don’t honor him and I don’t respect him, and I don’t want to be involved with him.”

DON’T MISS:

The Only Thing Maxine Waters Is Running For Is ‘The Impeachment Of Trump’

‘Reclaiming My Time:’ Rep. Maxine Waters Grills Steve Mnuchin [VIDEO]

Congresswoman Maxine Waters Signs On As A Keynote At 2017 Essence Fest

2017 Black Girls Rock!

Red Carpet Rundown: See All The #BlackGirlMagic At Black Girls Rock

19 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: See All The #BlackGirlMagic At Black Girls Rock

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: See All The #BlackGirlMagic At Black Girls Rock

Red Carpet Rundown: See All The #BlackGirlMagic At Black Girls Rock

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ne-Yo – Releases Video : Another Love Song
 1 hour ago
08.16.17
Tea Talk Ep. 22: Jackie Christie Sets The…
 20 hours ago
08.16.17
Stuntwoman Killed On The Set Of ‘Deadpool 2’…
 20 hours ago
08.16.17
Chris Brown Gives Detailed Account Of Rihanna Assault:…
 20 hours ago
08.16.17
Natalie Cole’s Son, Robert Yancy, Dead At 39
 20 hours ago
08.16.17
Keeping Up With White Privilege: Kim Kardashian Apologizes…
 22 hours ago
08.16.17
Freak In The Pulpit: Pastor Denies Saying He…
 23 hours ago
08.16.17
Days After The #TrumpChicken, An Inflatable #TrumpRat Lands…
 23 hours ago
08.16.17
This Is What Happened When Dave Chappelle &…
 23 hours ago
08.16.17
Michael Bennett, Marshawn Lynch Sit For National Anthem
 1 day ago
08.15.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Brooke Might Catch Keyshia’s Hands Messing…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Joseline Hints ‘Run Me My Money’ Might Be…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Not Today! Did Omarosa Try To Ruin April…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
Evelyn Lozada Isn’t Giving Back Her $1.4 Million…
 2 days ago
08.15.17
BMM 2016
Photos