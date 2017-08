Arsenio’s About The Weekend: ‘You Cry When They Leave And Cry With Joy When They Graduate’

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/14/17- Georgia from Jackson, TN got it in this weekend at her youngest daughter’s graduation from college this past Friday. Her daughter Krista graduated with a Health & Human Performance major. Georgia sighed, “It goes by so fast! You cry when they leave and cry with joy when they graduate.” Her father had the best time at the party, telling stories from when he was in college.

