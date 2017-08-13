Local
Vigils in North Carolina To Protest Hatred in Charlottesville

Jodi Berry
This weekend hate groups and domestic terrorists converged on Charlottesville, VA to push their hateful rhetoric which resulted on one person killed and several others injured.

Community members will gather across the state to hold vigils.

Raleigh-

Candlelight Vigil for the People of Charlottesville

Monday, 7:30-9:30 p.m., 1500 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh.

Durham-

A candlelight vigil for racial justice and equality hosted by Together We Will North Carolina, Indivisibles NC, Protecting Progress in Durham and the Carolina Peace Center is scheduled for Sunday(tonight) at 6 p.m. at CCB Plaza, 201 N. Corcoran St. in Durham.

Orange County-

A “Solidarity with Charlottesville” event will begin at 7 p.m. on the campus of UNC Chapel Hill on Sunday, to show solidarity to those who stood up to the hatred in Charlottesville, and to mourn the death of the person killed during the chaos and pray for those injured.

In Support of Humanity in Charlottesville

Indivisible Orange County, NC

6-7 p.m., Carrboro Town Hall, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro.

Wayne County Vigil for Peace

6-6:30 p.m., Wayne County Veterans Memorial, 239 E. Walnut St., Goldsboro

Chatham County Vigil for Peace

Chatham County Indivisible

3 p.m., Historic Courthouse, Pittsboro.

Hillsborough Stands Against White Supremacy

Hillsborough Progressives Taking Action, Orange County Strong

6 p.m., courthouse, Hillsborough.

Continue reading Vigils in North Carolina To Protest Hatred in Charlottesville

