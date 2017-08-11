Betty Shelby Sworn In, Wait For it, As Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Betty Shelby Sworn In, Wait For it, As Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Betty Shelby, the former Tulsa police officer who shot and killed unarmed Terence Crutcher, was recently sworn in as a reserve deputy with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma’s News 9 reports.

As a reserve deputy, Shelby is currently volunteering, but Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton told reporters that she would have the opportunity to apply for a paid full-time position.

Shelby joins the Rogers County police department just weeks after resigning from the Tulsa Police Department. News 9 reports that Shelby returned to her old position after being acquitted for the manslaughter of Crutcher. In her resignation letter, she said that sitting behind a desk made her feel  isolated from fellow officers and community members.

Grassroots organization “We the People Oklahoma” believes that Shelby’s isolation is “what is best” for the Tulsa community. In a Facebook post, the group said that Shelby was unfit for duty, and quoted the jury’s letter to the court: “Many on the Jury could never get comfortable with the concept of Betty Shelby being blameless for Mr. Crutcher’s death…We question her judgment as a law enforcement officer.” 

Sheriff Walton disagrees with the jury, “We the People Oklahoma,” and the scores of community members who are bothered by his choice to hire Shelby. He says Shelby is a “girl” who has been “tried and tested.” News 9 reports that he called his decision a “no-brainer.” Shelby will begin immediately.

SOURCE: News 9

SEE ALSO:

‘Race Not A Factor:’ Oklahoma Cop Betty Shelby Blames Terence Crutcher For His Death

Tulsa Cop Betty Shelby Enters Not Guilty Plea

Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby Arrested &amp; Released On $50,000 Bail

Mike Brown

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

4 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
R Kelly Special Appearance
BREAKING: Officials Want Criminal Investigation Into R. Kelly…
 4 hours ago
08.11.17
Google Celebrates The Birth Of Hip-Hop
 6 hours ago
08.11.17
An Ode To The Rock’s Salt And Pepper…
 24 hours ago
08.11.17
‘Moesha’ Star Shar Jackson Denies Abusing Her Granddaughter:…
 1 day ago
08.11.17
2016 Sports Illustrated Summer Of Swim Fan Festival & Concert
John Legend’s Daughter Saw Him On ‘Sesame Street’…
 1 day ago
08.11.17
70th Anniversary Event - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Watch James Corden Get Jiggy With Will Smith…
 1 day ago
08.11.17
Issa Rae, Elle Varner & More Reveal Their…
 1 day ago
08.11.17
Remainder Of ‘Power’ Season 4 Leaked Online +…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
An Inflatable Chicken Resembling Trump Graces White House…
 1 day ago
08.11.17
NBA All-Star Game 2015
First People Lost It Over Beyonce’s New Thick…
 1 day ago
08.11.17
2012 Los Angeles Film Festival - Closing Night Gala Premiere 'Magic Mike' - Arrivals
Channing's Magic Mike Moment In The Carolinas!
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Who’s The Baddest? Trina Spars With Khia &…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Wrong On So Many Levels: Internet Slams ‘Digital…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Are Having A…
 2 days ago
08.10.17
BMM 2016
Photos