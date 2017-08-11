National
Home > National

70 Black Men Greet Students On First Day Of School With Cheers And Encouragement

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Men Supporting The Future Program 100515 Chas A Tindley Prep Academy 6

Source: Provided By Judge Geoffrey Gaither / Provided By Judge Geoffrey Gaither

About 70 men from 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Emerging 100 of Atlanta, The Collegiate 100 and the 100 Black Men of America greeted students from the all boys school Best Academy Of Atlanta on the first day. The sixth through twelth grade students were surprised by the warm greetings, high-fives and hugs that awaited them on their first day of school.

 

According to ABC News, one student said that a man pulled him to the side and said, “You look like you’re going somewhere. You’ll be famous soon.”

The student said, “That was kind of special because not too many people think that of me. It was a boost in morale.”

Do you have an organization doing great things in the community? Contact Karen Clark with the links below and tell her about it.

 

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/05 – 07/10)

16 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/05 – 07/10)

Continue reading 70 Black Men Greet Students On First Day Of School With Cheers And Encouragement

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/05 – 07/10)

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

 

100 Black Men , Atlanta , Best Academy Of Atlanta

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
R Kelly Special Appearance
BREAKING: Officials Want Criminal Allegations Into R. Kelly…
 8 mins ago
08.11.17
Google Celebrates The Birth Of Hip-Hop
 2 hours ago
08.11.17
An Ode To The Rock’s Salt And Pepper…
 19 hours ago
08.11.17
‘Moesha’ Star Shar Jackson Denies Abusing Her Granddaughter:…
 21 hours ago
08.11.17
2016 Sports Illustrated Summer Of Swim Fan Festival & Concert
John Legend’s Daughter Saw Him On ‘Sesame Street’…
 22 hours ago
08.11.17
70th Anniversary Event - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Watch James Corden Get Jiggy With Will Smith…
 22 hours ago
08.11.17
Issa Rae, Elle Varner & More Reveal Their…
 23 hours ago
08.11.17
Remainder Of ‘Power’ Season 4 Leaked Online +…
 24 hours ago
08.10.17
An Inflatable Chicken Resembling Trump Graces White House…
 1 day ago
08.11.17
NBA All-Star Game 2015
First People Lost It Over Beyonce’s New Thick…
 1 day ago
08.11.17
2012 Los Angeles Film Festival - Closing Night Gala Premiere 'Magic Mike' - Arrivals
Channing's Magic Mike Moment In The Carolinas!
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Who’s The Baddest? Trina Spars With Khia &…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Wrong On So Many Levels: Internet Slams ‘Digital…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Are Having A…
 1 day ago
08.10.17
BMM 2016
Photos