70 Black Men Greet Students On First Day Of School With Cheers And Encouragement

About 70 men from 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Emerging 100 of Atlanta, The Collegiate 100 and the 100 Black Men of America greeted students from the all boys school Best Academy Of Atlanta on the first day. The sixth through twelth grade students were surprised by the warm greetings, high-fives and hugs that awaited them on their first day of school.
According to ABC News, one student said that a man pulled him to the side and said, “You look like you’re going somewhere. You’ll be famous soon.”
The student said, “That was kind of special because not too many people think that of me. It was a boost in morale.”
Do you have an organization doing great things in the community? Contact Karen Clark with the links below and tell her about it.
